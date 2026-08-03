Applause for Paws

A gala event with appetizers, exotic silent auction items, quality wines, decadent desserts, live music and more -- will be held Friday, August 21 from 5:00 to 7:30 at the National Automobile Museum.

Sponsored by Peak Pet Urgent Care, CGI, and VCA Lakeside, this event sends all proceeds directly to the Shakespeare Animal Fund, helping them provide life-saving veterinary care. Gala attendees will champion pets in need with every silent auction bid and ticket purchase ($40 in advance and $45 at the door).

Celebrating the life of a beloved cocker spaniel named Shakespeare, this non-profit was founded in 2004 and has one mission statement: to help pay for emergency veterinary care for anyone who has a suffering or dying pet and can’t afford treatment.

Join fellow animal lovers for a fun event that also includes unique goodie bags for dog owners and an opportunity to mingle with others who help make Northern Nevada a better place to live by taking care of its animals.

For additional information go to ShakespeareAnimalFund.org.