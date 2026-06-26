Author's Day for Artown at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Jul 18, 2026, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Join us at RPM as we celebrate the incredible talents of local authors who bring words to life on the page. Get ready for a vibrant gathering of literary enthusiasts as we host book signings and engaging discussions with these imaginative minds. Our main stage will come alive with talks from authors, publishers, and designers, providing fascinating insights into the creative process. You'll have the chance to connect with the very writers who call our community home and transport us to extraordinary places, both near and far, through the power of their words. The day will be hosted by local author and celebrity Bill Brown and a plethora of amazing authors. Come be a part of this literary extravaganza where you can meet the talented individuals who make our imaginations soar without even needing a passport. Join us as we embark on a journey of storytelling and celebration. See you there!

This is an Artown 2026 event.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/authors-day-for-artown