Baker Street Band LIVE at Reno Public Market
Baker Street Band LIVE at Reno Public Market
Time & Location
Aug 07, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA
About the Event
Come join us for a night of dancing, singing, and joy with the Baker Street Band! Baker Street was formed in Reno, Nevada in 2008 when some friends who started singing rock and roll harmonies together, realized that they had a special sound and that they should play for others. With the combined backgrounds of our members and our love of rock and roll, we have created what we call the Baker Street way. A sound that is unique and unlike the original recordings.
For more information, visit https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/baker-street-band-live-at-rpm-1
Reno Public Market
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb LnReno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com