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Behind the Curtain: How Energy Efficiency Projects Are Evaluated

Behind the Curtain: How Energy Efficiency Projects Are Evaluated

Please join us for an in-depth look at how NV Energy Business Energy Services (BES) projects are reviewed and evaluated. A member of the Qualus Measurement & Verification team will guide us through the evaluation process for both prescriptive and custom energy efficiency measures, providing attendees with a clear understanding of the technical information, supporting documentation, and key requirements needed to successfully develop and submit a project application.

The presentation concludes with a 15-minute Q&A focused on project ideas and application requirements.

NV Energy GOB
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Business Energy Services by NV Energy
1-800-342-6335
bes@nvenergy.com
nvenergy.com/bes
NV Energy GOB
6100 Neil Road
Reno, Nevada 89511
8003426335
bes@nvenergy.com
https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/fc2aba91-6803-4be3-87d0-e883b8697286@adf10e2b-b6e9-41d6-be2f-c12bb566019c