Behind the Curtain: How Energy Efficiency Projects Are Evaluated
Behind the Curtain: How Energy Efficiency Projects Are Evaluated
Please join us for an in-depth look at how NV Energy Business Energy Services (BES) projects are reviewed and evaluated. A member of the Qualus Measurement & Verification team will guide us through the evaluation process for both prescriptive and custom energy efficiency measures, providing attendees with a clear understanding of the technical information, supporting documentation, and key requirements needed to successfully develop and submit a project application.
The presentation concludes with a 15-minute Q&A focused on project ideas and application requirements.
NV Energy GOB
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Business Energy Services by NV Energy
1-800-342-6335
bes@nvenergy.com
NV Energy GOB
6100 Neil RoadReno, Nevada 89511
8003426335
bes@nvenergy.com