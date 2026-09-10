Behind the Curtain: How Energy Efficiency Projects Are Evaluated

Please join us for an in-depth look at how NV Energy Business Energy Services (BES) projects are reviewed and evaluated. A member of the Qualus Measurement & Verification team will guide us through the evaluation process for both prescriptive and custom energy efficiency measures, providing attendees with a clear understanding of the technical information, supporting documentation, and key requirements needed to successfully develop and submit a project application.

The presentation concludes with a 15-minute Q&A focused on project ideas and application requirements.