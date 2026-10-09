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Beyond the AI Revolution: A Conversation with NVIDIA Chief Scientist Bill Dally

Beyond the AI Revolution: A Conversation with NVIDIA Chief Scientist Bill Dally

Join Bill Dally, NVIDIA chief scientist and senior vice president of research and a Stanford professor, for a wide-ranging conversation about AI, innovation and the future of computing. In conversation with Reynolds School of Journalism Dean Gi Yun, Dally will explore how AI may transform our lives and careers, what drives breakthrough innovation and which opportunities and concerns deserve our attention. He will also share advice with students and engage the audience in considering what the next decade may hold that society is still underestimating.

UNR, Davidson Mathematics & Science Center (DMSC)
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

University of Nevada, Reno College of Engineering
(775) 784 6925
engineering@unr.edu
https://www.unr.edu/engineering
UNR, Davidson Mathematics & Science Center (DMSC)
1664 N. Virginia St.
Reno, Nevada 89557
engineering@unr.edu