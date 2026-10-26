Big for a Day- Saturday, November 14

For one afternoon, TMCC turns into a giant mentoring playground. Bigs and Littles will team up for games, crafts, coloring, and word finds, then sit down to lunch together. Community members are invited to get a firsthand look at what mentoring is all about and how being a Big can make a BIG impact.

This event is hosted by the Young Professionals Committee and is part of our 25 Years · 25 Days · 25 Bigs celebration. It’s a chance to slow down, have fun, and celebrate the victories big and small that come from showing up for each other.

Potential Bigs

Curious what it’s like to be a Big? Spend the afternoon alongside current Matches and see exactly what it takes to mentor a Little. Hint: it just takes showing up.

Sign up to Volunteer Here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1UzyEQgF3K_kkiBxg1PKHH0VkeR1tSsaJ-9wAljOzKxY/edit?usp=sharing