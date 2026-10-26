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Big for a Day- Saturday, November 14

Big for a Day- Saturday, November 14

For one afternoon, TMCC turns into a giant mentoring playground. Bigs and Littles will team up for games, crafts, coloring, and word finds, then sit down to lunch together. Community members are invited to get a firsthand look at what mentoring is all about and how being a Big can make a BIG impact.

This event is hosted by the Young Professionals Committee and is part of our 25 Years · 25 Days · 25 Bigs celebration. It’s a chance to slow down, have fun, and celebrate the victories big and small that come from showing up for each other.

Potential Bigs
Curious what it’s like to be a Big? Spend the afternoon alongside current Matches and see exactly what it takes to mentor a Little. Hint: it just takes showing up.

Sign up to Volunteer Here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1UzyEQgF3K_kkiBxg1PKHH0VkeR1tSsaJ-9wAljOzKxY/edit?usp=sharing

TMCC Gymnasium (inside the Sports and Fitness Center)
11:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada
7754608356
mporter@bbbsnn.org
https://www.bbbsnn.org/
TMCC Gymnasium (inside the Sports and Fitness Center)
7000 Dandini Blvd
Reno, Nevada 89512