Big Red Bag: Reno Type's Holiday Gifting Showcase at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Sep 17, 2026, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Big Red Bag, Reno Type's Holiday Gifting Showcase, is coming to Reno Public Market on September 17. Designed for local businesses and organizations, Big Red Bag is an interactive afternoon of fresh ideas for holiday gifting, branded merchandise, apparel, print, packaging and more.

Guests can:

-Create something of their own in The Leather Lab

-Sample popular holiday food gifts

-Explore new gift, apparel and branded merchandise ideas

-Meet local nonprofits doing great work in our community

-Discover new products and inspiration from leading industry suppliers

-Enjoy a Reno Public Market gift card for food, drinks and local vendors

And, of course, guests can fill a Big Red Bag with samples, gifts, ideas and surprises throughout the event. Attendance is free, but registration is required.

Reserve your spot: renotype.com/bigredbag

RPM Event Link- https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/big-red-bag-reno-types-holiday-gifting-showcase

