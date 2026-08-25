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Biggest Little Mess Fest

Biggest Little Mess Fest

Join the SPCA of Northern Nevada and The Discovery from 10 AM–5 PM for the Biggest Little Mess Fest! 🧪🐾

Get ready to explore, experiment, and embrace the mess with FREE hands-on STEM activities for all ages. And of course, we’ll have some adorable adoptable pets joining in on the fun! Come get curious, get messy, and maybe even meet your new best friend!

💻 Learn more about the event by visiting The Discovery’s website at https://nvdm.org/event/biggest-little-mess-fest/

The Discovery
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
The Discovery
490 S. Center Street
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-786-1000
info@nvdm.org
https://nvdm.org