© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Carson City Show Me Reptile Show - November 14–15

Carson City Show Me Reptile Show - November 14–15

The Show Me Reptile Show visits Carson City Community Center on November 14–15, 2026. Browse reptiles and supplies from vendors. Saturday general admission runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with VIP early entry at 9 a.m. The show also runs Sunday, November 15, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. See the official event page for tickets and current admission details. Please leave pets at home.

Carson City Community Center
Paid admission; see official ticket page
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Show Me Reptile Show
resources@showmereptileshows.com
https://showmereptileshow.com
Carson City Community Center
851 E William St, Carson City
Carson City, Nevada 89701
(775) 887-2290
rosineb@hotmail.com
https://tinyurl.com/4uu3nzd2