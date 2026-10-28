Chamber Music Unbound Presents "Life and Liberty"
Chamber Music Unbound Presents "Life and Liberty"
The Felici Piano Trio and Mammoth-based soprano, Katie Hampton, perform songs and chamber music by Beethoven, Harry Burleigh, Shostakovich and the American composer, Arthur Foote.
Cerro Coso College
$30/$25/$10
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Unbound
7609347015
felici@chambermusicunbound.org
Artist Group Info
felicitrio@gmail.com
Cerro Coso College
100 College ParkwayMammoth Lakes, California 93546