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Chamber Music Unbound Presents "Life and Liberty"

Chamber Music Unbound Presents "Life and Liberty"

The Felici Piano Trio and Mammoth-based soprano, Katie Hampton, perform songs and chamber music by Beethoven, Harry Burleigh, Shostakovich and the American composer, Arthur Foote.

Cerro Coso College
$30/$25/$10
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chamber Music Unbound
7609347015
felici@chambermusicunbound.org
ChamberMusicUnbound.org

Artist Group Info

felicitrio@gmail.com
Cerro Coso College
100 College Parkway
Mammoth Lakes, California 93546