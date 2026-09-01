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CODEPINK Reno Movie Screening: Palestine Exception

CODEPINK Reno Movie Screening: Palestine Exception

CODEPINK Reno is proud to present Palestine Exception, a documentary directed by Jan Haaken and Jennifer Ruth.

Join CODEPINK Reno for this FREE screening of Palestine Exception, a documentary that focuses on the wave of pro-Palestinian protests that swept across U.S. college campuses in 2024 and the repressive backlash students, faculty and activists.

The documentary features professors and students as they join calls for a ceasefire and divestment from companies that do business with Israel and face waves of crackdown from administrators, the media, the police and politicians.\

We will also be joined via Zoom by one of the Directors, Jennifer Ruth, for a Q&A after the screening.

For more information about the film visit https://palestineexceptionfilm.com/

1125 12th Street
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CodePink Reno
codepinkreno@proton.me
1125 12th Street
1125 12th Street
Sparks, Nevada 89431