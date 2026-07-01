Constitutional Scholars Speakers Series At Lake Tahoe: National Perspectives On The Most Important Constitutional Questions Of Our Time

The UNR Center for Constitutional Law invites you to the Lake Tahoe Campus for a special public event of constitutional conversation with distinguished scholars and legal experts on the issues shaping American democracy today.

Tuesday, July 21 6-7:30pm

How do the Bill of Rights and the Fourteenth Amendment continue to shape American democracy?

Bert Neuborne - Norman Dorsen Professor of Civil Liberties, New York University School of Law; Founding Legal Director, Brennen Center for Justice.

The event will be moderated by Rick Trachok, Executive Director of the UNR Center for Constitutional Law and will be held at the UNR Lake Tahoe Prim Library, 291 Country Club Drive, Incline Village, NV.

Space is limited. RSVP at www.unr.edu/constitutional-law