Country Brunch at Reno Public Market for Artown

Time & Location

Jul 05, 2026, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Get ready to kick up your heels and dance the day away with free country dance lessons from the amazing DJ Jeremy McGuigan & Sara B Dancin'! Toe-tapping country tunes will fill the air, creating the perfect backdrop for an afternoon of line dancing fun. Don't worry if you're new to it—we'll have demonstrations and expert guidance to teach you the coolest moves and steps. We can't wait to see you here for a boot-scootin' good time!

This is an Artown 2026 event.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/country-brunch-for-artown

