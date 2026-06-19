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Country Brunch at Reno Public Market for Artown

Country Brunch at Reno Public Market for Artown

Time & Location
Jul 05, 2026, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM PDT
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event
Get ready to kick up your heels and dance the day away with free country dance lessons from the amazing DJ Jeremy McGuigan & Sara B Dancin'! Toe-tapping country tunes will fill the air, creating the perfect backdrop for an afternoon of line dancing fun. Don't worry if you're new to it—we'll have demonstrations and expert guidance to teach you the coolest moves and steps. We can't wait to see you here for a boot-scootin' good time!

This is an Artown 2026 event.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/country-brunch-for-artown

Reno Public Market
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb Ln
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com
renopublicmarket.com