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Dave Stamey

Dave Stamey

Dave Stamey has made it his life's work to celebrate the rural American west. In the past two decades he has recorded eleven albums of original music, travelled literally hundreds of thousands of miles and performed thousands of shows doing just that. He lives in the farthest north-eastern corner of Tulare County, California, and the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains begin just outside his back door.

Barkley Theater, Oats Park Art Center
$10 - $25
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
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Event Supported By

Churchill Arts Council
775-423-1440
info@churchillarts.org
https://www.churchillarts.org/

Artist Group Info

Dave Stamey
https://davestamey.com
Barkley Theater, Oats Park Art Center
151 East Park Street
Fallon, Nevada 89406
775-423-1440
anne@churchillarts.org
https://www.churchillarts.org/