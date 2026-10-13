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Energy Efficient Lighting Strategies

Energy Efficient Lighting Strategies

Join us for a practical training session on energy-efficient lighting strategies for commercial and industrial facilities. Learn how LED upgrades, lighting controls, occupancy sensors, and other best practices can reduce energy use, lower operating costs, and improve workplace comfort. We'll discuss retrofit opportunities, potential energy savings, and available Business Energy Services (BES) incentives.

Stay afterward for a Q&A with the BES team on project planning, incentives, application requirements, and year-end deadlines.

NV Energy GOB
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Business Energy Services by NV Energy
1-800-342-6335
bes@nvenergy.com
nvenergy.com/bes

Artist Group Info

ctroianodnv@gmail.com
NV Energy GOB
6100 Neil Road
Reno, Nevada 89511
8003426335
bes@nvenergy.com
https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/fc2aba91-6803-4be3-87d0-e883b8697286@adf10e2b-b6e9-41d6-be2f-c12bb566019c