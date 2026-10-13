Join us for a practical training session on energy-efficient lighting strategies for commercial and industrial facilities. Learn how LED upgrades, lighting controls, occupancy sensors, and other best practices can reduce energy use, lower operating costs, and improve workplace comfort. We'll discuss retrofit opportunities, potential energy savings, and available Business Energy Services (BES) incentives.

Stay afterward for a Q&A with the BES team on project planning, incentives, application requirements, and year-end deadlines.