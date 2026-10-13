Energy Efficient Lighting Strategies
Energy Efficient Lighting Strategies
Join us for a practical training session on energy-efficient lighting strategies for commercial and industrial facilities. Learn how LED upgrades, lighting controls, occupancy sensors, and other best practices can reduce energy use, lower operating costs, and improve workplace comfort. We'll discuss retrofit opportunities, potential energy savings, and available Business Energy Services (BES) incentives.
Stay afterward for a Q&A with the BES team on project planning, incentives, application requirements, and year-end deadlines.
NV Energy GOB
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Business Energy Services by NV Energy
1-800-342-6335
bes@nvenergy.com
Artist Group Info
ctroianodnv@gmail.com
NV Energy GOB
6100 Neil RoadReno, Nevada 89511
8003426335
bes@nvenergy.com