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Fiestas Patrias Celebration of Hispanic Independence & Heritage at RPM

Fiestas Patrias Celebration of Hispanic Independence & Heritage at RPM

Time & Location
Sep 13, 2026, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM PDT
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event
Lazer Media invites the Northern Nevada community to come together for Fiestas Patrias 2026: Celebrating Hispanic Independence & Heritage, a free, family-friendly celebration taking place Sunday, September 13, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Reno Public Market.

Fiestas Patrias 2026 will celebrate the rich traditions, music, dance and cultural heritage of Hispanic and Latino communities while bringing families from across Northern Nevada together for an afternoon of entertainment and community connection.

The celebration will feature Banda Salvaje, Ballet Folklorico Pueblo Nuevo, Tempo Latino Dance Company, and a special appearance by Sebastian Olvera.

The event will also welcome Reno City Councilmember Miguel Martinez, Ward 3, along with representatives and community ambassadors from Radio Lazer.

Radio Lazer ambassadors participating in the celebration include Leyve Baez, Dely Madera, Adriana Razo, Rigoberto Morataya and Briz Briz.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/fiestas-patrias-celebration-of-hispanic-independence-heritage

Reno Public Market
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb Ln
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com
renopublicmarket.com