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Firebird Light Opera Presents: Firebird Follies

Firebird Light Opera Presents: Firebird Follies

In honor of America’s birthday celebration, Firebird Light Opera presents a rousing concert of favorite works by American composers. Featuring the many-faceted musical talents of Firebird company members, audiences will delight in hits made famous on stage, screen, and radio over the past 250 years.
Join us at the National Automobile Museum for these performances
July 17th @ 7pm
July 18th & 19th @ 2pm

National Automobile Museum
$25 GA / $20 Seniors / $15 Students
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Firebird Light Opera
775-235-2661
firebirdlightopera.org
National Automobile Museum
1 Museum Dr.
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-333-9300
http://automuseum.org