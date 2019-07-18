Firebird Light Opera Presents: Firebird Follies
Firebird Light Opera Presents: Firebird Follies
In honor of America’s birthday celebration, Firebird Light Opera presents a rousing concert of favorite works by American composers. Featuring the many-faceted musical talents of Firebird company members, audiences will delight in hits made famous on stage, screen, and radio over the past 250 years.
Join us at the National Automobile Museum for these performances
July 17th @ 7pm
July 18th & 19th @ 2pm
National Automobile Museum
$25 GA / $20 Seniors / $15 Students
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Firebird Light Opera
775-235-2661