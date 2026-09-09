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First Thursday with Musical Guest Nothing Like a Dame

First Thursday with Musical Guest Nothing Like a Dame

Meet up with friends for this long-standing monthly tradition of live music, beer, and plenty of fun. Live music hosted by Spike McGuire and presented in partnership with Loud as Folk, a regional singer-songwriter showcase.

Hosting partner: The Fox

Nevada Museum of Art
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
www.nevadaart.org

Artist Group Info

valerie.primeau@nevadaart.org
Nevada Museum of Art
Nevada Museum of Art
160 W Liberty St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
(775) 329-3333
https://www.nevadaart.org/