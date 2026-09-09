First Thursday with Musical Guest Nothing Like a Dame
First Thursday with Musical Guest Nothing Like a Dame
Meet up with friends for this long-standing monthly tradition of live music, beer, and plenty of fun. Live music hosted by Spike McGuire and presented in partnership with Loud as Folk, a regional singer-songwriter showcase.
Hosting partner: The Fox
Nevada Museum of Art
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
Artist Group Info
valerie.primeau@nevadaart.org