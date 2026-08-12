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Gabriel Iglesias: The 1976 Tour

Gabriel Iglesias: The 1976 Tour

Following the success of his latest Netflix special, Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy, Iglesias announced he will bring his new THE 1976 TOUR: A FLUFFY CELEBRATION to the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada on October 10.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians and one of the highest grossing touring comedians of all time. He is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 2 billion views and over 34.6 million fans across social media. He was the 3rd highest grossing comedian of 2024 according to Billboard.

Reno Events Center
$55-130
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Visit Reno Tahoe
info@visitrenotahoe.com
https://www.visitrenotahoe.com/events/furever-home-bowl
Reno Events Center
400 University Way
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-335-8800