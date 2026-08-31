Join us for the 5th Annual Galena Creek Fall Festival!

Bring the whole family out for a fun-filled fall day celebrating our community and the great outdoors. There will be something for everyone, including pumpkin smashing and carving, live music, local vendors and non-profits, hot dogs, arts and crafts, kids’ games, raffles featuring donations from local businesses and community members, adult beverages, and more!

This fall festival is also a fundraiser supporting our environmental education programs and camps. Your participation helps provide hands-on opportunities for kids to explore nature, learn about the environment, and build a lasting connection with the outdoors.

Come enjoy the fall festivities, support local businesses and community partners, and help us inspire the next generation of nature lovers and environmental stewards.

📅 October 30th | 10 AM–8 PM

📍 Galena Creek Visitor Center

Bring your family, invite your friends, wear costumes and come trick or treat at Galena Creek Regional Park!