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Galena Creek Fall Festival

Galena Creek Fall Festival

Join us for the 5th Annual Galena Creek Fall Festival!
Bring the whole family out for a fun-filled fall day celebrating our community and the great outdoors. There will be something for everyone, including pumpkin smashing and carving, live music, local vendors and non-profits, hot dogs, arts and crafts, kids’ games, raffles featuring donations from local businesses and community members, adult beverages, and more!

This fall festival is also a fundraiser supporting our environmental education programs and camps. Your participation helps provide hands-on opportunities for kids to explore nature, learn about the environment, and build a lasting connection with the outdoors.

Come enjoy the fall festivities, support local businesses and community partners, and help us inspire the next generation of nature lovers and environmental stewards.

📅 October 30th | 10 AM–8 PM
📍 Galena Creek Visitor Center
Bring your family, invite your friends, wear costumes and come trick or treat at Galena Creek Regional Park!

Galena Creek Visitor Center
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10:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Great Basin Institute
775-849-4948
visitorcenter@thegreatbasininstitute.org
www.galenacreekvisitorcenter.org
Galena Creek Visitor Center
18250 Mt Rose Hwy
Reno, Nevada 89511
(775) 849-4948
gzurn@thegreatbasininstitute.org
https://www.galenacreekvisitorcenter.org/