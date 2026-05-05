Estelle J. Kelsey Foundation Hands ON! Second Saturdays offers monthly free admission, hands-on art activities, storytelling, a docent-guided tour, live performances, and community collaborations. “Art Expeditions” provides children the opportunity to engage with Museum staff and take a closer look at current work on view. New exhibitions, community collaborations, guest performances and monthly themes rotate in this engaging series of monthly programs.

This month’s theme “Fruitful Summer” is inspired by Fallen Fruit’s Monument to Sharing.

https://www.nevadaart.org/event/hands-on-second-saturday-65/