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Hands ON! Second Saturday

Hands ON! Second Saturday

Estelle J. Kelsey Foundation Hands ON! Second Saturdays offers monthly free admission, hands-on art activities, storytelling, a docent-guided tour, live performances, and community collaborations. “Art Expeditions” provides children the opportunity to engage with Museum staff and take a closer look at current work on view. New exhibitions, community collaborations, guest performances and monthly themes rotate in this engaging series of monthly programs.

This month’s theme “Fruitful Summer” is inspired by Fallen Fruit’s Monument to Sharing.

https://www.nevadaart.org/event/hands-on-second-saturday-65/

Nevada Museum of Art
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
www.nevadaart.org

Artist Group Info

savannah.chappell@nevadaart.org
Nevada Museum of Art
Nevada Museum of Art
160 W Liberty St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
(775) 329-3333
https://www.nevadaart.org/