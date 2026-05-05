Hands ON! Second Saturday
Hands ON! Second Saturday
Estelle J. Kelsey Foundation Hands ON! Second Saturdays offers monthly free admission, hands-on art activities, storytelling, a docent-guided tour, live performances, and community collaborations. “Art Expeditions” provides children the opportunity to engage with Museum staff and take a closer look at current work on view. New exhibitions, community collaborations, guest performances and monthly themes rotate in this engaging series of monthly programs.
This month’s theme “Fruitful Summer” is inspired by Fallen Fruit’s Monument to Sharing.
https://www.nevadaart.org/event/hands-on-second-saturday-65/
Nevada Museum of Art
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
Artist Group Info
savannah.chappell@nevadaart.org