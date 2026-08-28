HOPE! A Musical Theatre Cabaret
HOPE! A Musical Theatre Cabaret
Description: The Musical Theatre Fall Cabaret explores the theme of hope with a showcase of students performing songs in solos, duets, trios, and ensembles.
Performance Dates and Times
November 6 at 7:30 p.m.
November 7 at 1:30 p.m.
November 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Redfield Studio Theatre - Church Fine Arts - University of Nevada, Reno
$5-25
01:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Department of Theatre and Dance - Universoty of Nevada, Reno
(775) 784-6829
theatreanddance@unr.edu
Redfield Studio Theatre - Church Fine Arts - University of Nevada, Reno