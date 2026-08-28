© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

HOPE! A Musical Theatre Fall Cabaret

HOPE! A Musical Theatre Fall Cabaret

Description: The Musical Theatre Fall Cabaret explores the theme of hope with a showcase
of students performing songs in solos, duets, trios, and ensembles.

Performance Dates and Times
November 6 at 7:30 p.m.
November 7 at 1:30 p.m.
November 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Redfield Studio Theatre - Church Fine Arts - University of Nevada, Reno
$5-25
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Department of Theatre and Dance - Universoty of Nevada, Reno
(775) 784-6829
theatreanddance@unr.edu
https://www.unr.edu/theatre-dance
Redfield Studio Theatre - Church Fine Arts - University of Nevada, Reno
https://www.unr.edu/theatre-dance/productions