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IDEATEAM LIVE at Reno Public Market

IDEATEAM LIVE at Reno Public Market

Time & Location
Aug 08, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event
Ideateam is an evolving cast of Sacramento-based musicians who collectively collaborate to refine their craft through their distinct original compositions, along with an array of both vintage and modern cover arrangements. The band's live sets are known for flowing in and around a winding fusion of grooves while leaning on a foundation of experimental Funk, Soul, and R&B sounds. Expecting the funk in its purest primordial form: A confluence of tight, technical tunes dripping with that amalgam of mud and forest floor, where spores rise of their own accord and you have no choice but to sit and sully your blue-and-white dress to consider the mushroom, to heed the nearby placard reading: “Eat me.” – Dave Kempa, Sacramento News & Review https://www.ideateamband.com/

For more information, visit https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/ideateam-live-at-rpm

Reno Public Market
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb Ln
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com
renopublicmarket.com