Igor & The Red Elvises LIVE at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Aug 21, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

We're extremely excited to welcome the Red Elvises back to Reno Public Market!

Igor Yuzov's journey spans from Germany to Ukraine to Russia, where his love for forbidden rock'n'roll led him to form the "Folk'n'Roll" band Limpopo. Moving to America, they became Red Elvises, known for their "Siberian Surf Rock" with humorous lyrics that compel audiences to dance.

Over two decades, they've toured globally, starred in films like "Six String Samurai" and "Armageddon," and rocked stages from Live 8 to private parties, always bringing the party with them. They've released 12 studio albums, two live albums, a concert DVD, and a Greatest Hits compilation.

This will be a party you won't want to miss!

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/igor-the-red-elvises-live

