We'll have 180 tables representing 38 vendors including Model Train Solutions, Daylight Sales, Packratt Trains &Toys, West Coast Trains, Walt's Trains, and The Western Depot. We also have a consignment store - TrainMart! See the Trainmart section of our webpage for more details.

Full sized vintage railroad motorcars on display from West Coast Railroaders Group.

Live drawing demonstrations by Andy Fletcher Custom Trains.

Club displays featuring operating layouts from Sacramento Modular Railroaders, Roseville Roundhouse Model Railroad Association, NMRA Pacific Coast Region Sierra Division, European Train Enthusiasts, Sacramento Free-moN, Sacramento Brick Builders (SacBB) LEGO Group, Sacramento Valley Garden Railway Society, Bay Area S Scalers, The BAZboyZ Z scale layout, and an amazing wooden train set from the Mosaic Children's Museum from Woodland. Z, N, HO, S and G Scales represented.

On Saturday Patricia Hollis, one of the country’s woman railroad engineers will be promoting her autobiography, “Woman Driver”. She will be with the West Coast Railroaders group and their full-sized vintage railroad motor cars.

All in 28,000 square feet. Come celebrate National Model Railroad Month in Sacramento at Cal Expo Building C on November 14-15. See Cal Expo's Event Page for more information.

International Railfair is a not-for-profit locally run train show put on by volunteers from four model train organizations.

