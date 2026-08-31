Time & Location

Oct 24, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Reno Public Market invites music lovers to an unforgettable evening of live blues as the JC Smith Band takes the stage for a high-energy performance celebrating one of Northern California's most accomplished blues artists. With music ranging from Jumpin Blues to Old School Soul, this band can whip the most conservative audience into a crazed dancing machine.

Known for his soulful vocals, masterful guitar playing, and electrifying live performances, JC Smith has built a reputation as one of the West Coast's premier blues musicians. Backed by his talented band, Smith blends traditional blues with funk, soul, and rock influences to create a sound that captivates audiences of all ages. His performances have earned multiple awards and taken him to festivals and venues throughout the United States and internationally.

Guests can enjoy an evening of outstanding live music while exploring Reno Public Market's diverse collection of local food vendors, craft beverages, and family-friendly atmosphere. Whether you're a lifelong blues enthusiast or discovering the genre for the first time, the JC Smith Band promises an engaging performance filled with exceptional musicianship and infectious energy.

The performance is free to attend and open to all ages. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy dinner, drinks, and seating before the music begins.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/jc-smith-band-brings-award-winning-blues-to-reno-public-market