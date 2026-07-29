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JG Kicks Band LIVE at Reno Public Market!

JG Kicks Band LIVE at Reno Public Market!

Time & Location
Aug 09, 2026, 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM PDT
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event
The JG Kicks band is a mutl-piece Instrumental big band ensemble featuring Northern Nevada's finest musicians! They play selections from the ‘60s and the ‘70s under the direction of Larry Machado and featuring vocalist Jakki Ford. Put on your dancing shoes for an evening of music, food, drink and fun.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/jg-kicks-band-live-at-rpm-3

Reno Public Market
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb Ln
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com
renopublicmarket.com