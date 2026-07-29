JG Kicks Band LIVE at Reno Public Market!

Time & Location

Aug 09, 2026, 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

The JG Kicks band is a mutl-piece Instrumental big band ensemble featuring Northern Nevada's finest musicians! They play selections from the ‘60s and the ‘70s under the direction of Larry Machado and featuring vocalist Jakki Ford. Put on your dancing shoes for an evening of music, food, drink and fun.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/jg-kicks-band-live-at-rpm-3

