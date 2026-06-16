Latin Dance Night for Artown at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Jul 10, 2026, 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Hosted by Mo Ayala, featuring live salsa music from Reno's local band Sonido Sueño. Free dance lessons from Reno Empire. DJ Boogie will keep the music going.

This is an Artown 2026 event.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/latin-dance-night-for-artown