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Latin Dance Night for Artown at Reno Public Market

Latin Dance Night for Artown at Reno Public Market

Time & Location
Jul 10, 2026, 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM PDT
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event
Hosted by Mo Ayala, featuring live salsa music from Reno's local band Sonido Sueño. Free dance lessons from Reno Empire. DJ Boogie will keep the music going.

This is an Artown 2026 event.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/latin-dance-night-for-artown

Reno Public Market
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb Ln
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com
renopublicmarket.com