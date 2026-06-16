Latin Dance Night for Artown at Reno Public Market
Latin Dance Night for Artown at Reno Public Market
Time & Location
Jul 10, 2026, 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM PDT
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA
About the Event
Hosted by Mo Ayala, featuring live salsa music from Reno's local band Sonido Sueño. Free dance lessons from Reno Empire. DJ Boogie will keep the music going.
This is an Artown 2026 event.
Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/latin-dance-night-for-artown
Reno Public Market
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb LnReno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com