Latin Social | An Evening of Music & Dance at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Aug 15, 2026, 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Reno favorites The Reno Empire and Sierra Event Group are bringing the Latin Social back to RPM!

Dance the night away with a night of latin beats from DJ R Boogie!

We're starting things off with a free community dance lesson from The Reno Empire (7-8PM) followed by open dance (8-11PM).

Come by early for dinner and stay for the drinks and dancing!

This event is free and open to the public. An RSVP isn't required, but it allows us to send you any event updates!

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Los favoritos de Reno, The Reno Empire y Sierra Event Group, ¡traen de vuelta la Noche Latina a RPM!

¡Baila toda la noche con ritmos latinos del DJ R Boogie!

Comenzamos con una clase de baile comunitaria gratuita de The Reno Empire (7-8PM), seguida de baile libre (8-11PM).

¡Ven temprano para cenar y quédate para las bebidas y el baile!

Este evento es gratuito y abierto al público. No es necesario confirmar asistencia, pero te permite recibir actualizaciones del evento.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/latin-social-an-evening-of-music-dance-18