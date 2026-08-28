Lithia Reno Subaru Adoption Event

IT'S BACK! We're beyond excited to be partnering with our friends at Lithia Reno Subaru for a special FEE-WAVED ADOPTION EVENT on Saturday, October 3, from 10 AM-2 PM.

These events allow us to connect pets with people outside of our Adoption Center. For some of our longer-term pets, this is an extra-special opportunity for more visibility, giving them a bigger chance of finding a loving home.

Whether you’re ready to adopt, thinking about adding a furry family member soon, or simply want to stop by and support homeless pets in our community, we’d love to see you!

Our trained SPCA-NN team will be on-site to help guide adopters through our standard conversation-based adoption process to help find the best fit for pets and people. 🐶🐱

A big THANK YOU to our partners at Lithia Reno Subaru for supporting our lifesaving mission and for sponsoring the adoption fees for the pets at the event.