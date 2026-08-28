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Lithia Reno Subaru Adoption Event

Lithia Reno Subaru Adoption Event

IT'S BACK! We're beyond excited to be partnering with our friends at Lithia Reno Subaru for a special FEE-WAVED ADOPTION EVENT on Saturday, October 3, from 10 AM-2 PM.

These events allow us to connect pets with people outside of our Adoption Center. For some of our longer-term pets, this is an extra-special opportunity for more visibility, giving them a bigger chance of finding a loving home.

Whether you’re ready to adopt, thinking about adding a furry family member soon, or simply want to stop by and support homeless pets in our community, we’d love to see you!

Our trained SPCA-NN team will be on-site to help guide adopters through our standard conversation-based adoption process to help find the best fit for pets and people. 🐶🐱

A big THANK YOU to our partners at Lithia Reno Subaru for supporting our lifesaving mission and for sponsoring the adoption fees for the pets at the event.

Lithia Reno Subaru Dealership
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Lithia Reno Subaru Dealership
2270 Kietzke
Reno, Nevada 89502
(775) 284-8000
https://www.lithiasubarureno.com/