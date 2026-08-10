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Little Rainbows Music Play

Little Rainbows Music Play

A 6-week Inclusive Music Program for Toddlers (18m-4 years) and their Caregivers.

Little Rainbows Music Play celebrates every child exactly as they are. The program welcomes children of all abilities, family structures, cultures, languages, and identities. Activities are sensory-friendly, adaptable, and emphasize joyful exploration rather than performance.
Each session encourages:
Music as communication
Social connection
Early language development
Gross and fine motor skills
Confidence and creativity
Parent-child bonding

Our Center
$10 per session
Every week through Sep 28, 2026.
Monday: 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Our Center
775.624.3720
chris@ourcenterreno.org
https://ourcenterreno.org/
Our Center
1745 South Wells Avenue
Reno, Nevada 89502
(775) 624-3720
chris@ourcenterreno.org
https://ourcenterreno.org/