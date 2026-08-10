A 6-week Inclusive Music Program for Toddlers (18m-4 years) and their Caregivers.

Little Rainbows Music Play celebrates every child exactly as they are. The program welcomes children of all abilities, family structures, cultures, languages, and identities. Activities are sensory-friendly, adaptable, and emphasize joyful exploration rather than performance.

Each session encourages:

Music as communication

Social connection

Early language development

Gross and fine motor skills

Confidence and creativity

Parent-child bonding