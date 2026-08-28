Mexican Independence Day at Mari Chuy's Rancharrah

🇲🇽 Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with us! Everyone is invited!

Join us on September 16, 4-6 PM, at The Village at Rancharrah for an afternoon of culture, community, & celebration.

FREE Tequila Tasting | 4-6 PM | For guests 21+

Ballet Folklórico Flor de Castilla | 5 PM | Enjoy a beautiful live performance featuring traditional Mexican dance and culture.

Bonus: Shop and support local vendors Bring your friends, bring the family, & come celebrate with us!

This event is open to everyone! Enjoy the festivities, grab some food and drinks, and celebrate Mexican Independence Day the Mari Chuy's way. ❤️🤍💚

¡Viva México! 🇲🇽

