MO’s Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drop Returns to Reno Public Market

Thanksgiving Donation for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada

Reno’s annual MO’s Thanksgiving Turkey Drop is returning to the community on November 21, bringing together local residents, radio personalities, and community partners for a day of giving and support for families in need.

Hosted by DJ and Reno Public Market Host Mo Ayala, the Thanksgiving Turkey Drop will take place at Reno Public Market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The annual community donation event benefits the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and local radio initiatives, providing an opportunity for community members to help make Thanksgiving a little brighter for local families.

Community members are encouraged to stop by Reno Public Market during the event and contribute donations. Items being accepted include:

-Frozen turkeys — frozen only; any size and any brand

-Canned goods and non-perishable food items

-Drinks — bottled water, fruit juices, and sparkling cider

-Monetary contributions — cash or checks

The event is presented in partnership with Reno Public Market and local radio stations Radio Lazer 107.7 FM, La Mejor 107.3 FM, Kalor 106.3 FM and Jammin’ 105.3 FM, along with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

Whether donating a turkey, filling a box with non-perishable food, bringing beverages, or making a monetary contribution, community members can play a part in helping provide Thanksgiving support to neighbors throughout Northern Nevada.

EVENT DETAILS

What: MO’s Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drop

When: November 21

Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Reno Public Market

Host: DJ and Reno Public Market Host Mo Ayala

Beneficiaries: Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/mos-annual-thanksgiving-turkey-drop-returns-to-reno-public-market