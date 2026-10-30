Nate's World - A Living Breathing Recital
Nate's World - A Living Breathing Recital
Nate's World is a one-of-a-kind live show featuring Nathan Farrington (Principal Bass, LA Opera), Ahmed Alom (piano and composer), and Gabriel Globus-Hoenich (percussion). Together they sing, play, and reimagine everything from Hank Williams to Chopin, opera to Gershwin, Irish folk tunes to jazz. Every show is built fresh and announced from the stage as the night unfolds. Come expecting a night where Mozart and Hank Williams feel equally at home.
Barkley Theater, Oats Park Art Center
$25
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Churchill Arts Council
775-423-1440
info@churchillarts.org
Artist Group Info
Nate's World
Barkley Theater, Oats Park Art Center
151 East Park StreetFallon, Nevada 89406
775-423-1440
anne@churchillarts.org