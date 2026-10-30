Nate's World - A Living Breathing Recital

Nate's World is a one-of-a-kind live show featuring Nathan Farrington (Principal Bass, LA Opera), Ahmed Alom (piano and composer), and Gabriel Globus-Hoenich (percussion). Together they sing, play, and reimagine everything from Hank Williams to Chopin, opera to Gershwin, Irish folk tunes to jazz. Every show is built fresh and announced from the stage as the night unfolds. Come expecting a night where Mozart and Hank Williams feel equally at home.