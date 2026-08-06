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Nevada's Recovery and Prevention's 2026 R5k Run/Walk and Recovery Celebration

Nevada's Recovery and Prevention's 2026 R5k Run/Walk and Recovery Celebration

Nevada’s Recovery and Prevention invites you to join us in celebrating Recovery Month by registering to attend our R5k Run/Walk & Recovery Celebration. September marks National Recovery Month which is observed to educate Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can empower those with mental and substance use disorders to live healthy and rewarding lives.

NRAP’s R5k Run/Walk & Recovery Celebration is held to promote community health and wellness, celebrate individuals in recovery, and reduce the stigma often associated with addiction. The R5k will provide an opportunity for participants to walk/run in honor of someone they know impacted by substance use, followed by a recovery celebration open to all community members. The post-race celebration is free and open to the public regardless of 5k participation. The celebration will include food, family activities, and local guest speakers and advocates who are in recovery. Community organizations will provide information on local services and present on relevant topics.

Idlewild Park's Snowflake Pavilion
45
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nevada’s Recovery and Prevention (NRAP) at the University of Nevada, Reno
Nevada’s Recovery and Prevention
r5k@casat.org
https://nvrap.com/
Idlewild Park's Snowflake Pavilion
1450 Idlewild Dr.
Reno, Nevada 89509
https://nvrap.com/r5k/