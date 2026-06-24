Participate in a night of big art, good food, and silly, wonderful company.

The annual Playa Art Preview gala will be held on August 1st, 2026 to benefit The Generator, our spectacular Makerspace, and the stellar community attached.

Making big art is magic. We want to bring you into our 60,000 sqft. buildspace so you can see the magic in progress and meet the creators behind these larger than life sculptures.

You’ll experience these monumental works up close, hear directly from the artists, and witness the creativity, engineering, and collaboration that bring these projects to life.

Let us feed you some incredible Paella while we talk about what goes into making big art: the process, the people, and our place in all of this beauty. We’ll follow dinner with desserts and drinks at the artists’ build spaces, so you can really see the process of creating such huge work.

Join us for an unforgettable night of art, storytelling, and community -all in support of your local 501(c)(3) nonprofit makerspace!