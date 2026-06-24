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Playa Art Preview

Playa Art Preview

Participate in a night of big art, good food, and silly, wonderful company.

The annual Playa Art Preview gala will be held on August 1st, 2026 to benefit The Generator, our spectacular Makerspace, and the stellar community attached.

Making big art is magic. We want to bring you into our 60,000 sqft. buildspace so you can see the magic in progress and meet the creators behind these larger than life sculptures.

You’ll experience these monumental works up close, hear directly from the artists, and witness the creativity, engineering, and collaboration that bring these projects to life.

Let us feed you some incredible Paella while we talk about what goes into making big art: the process, the people, and our place in all of this beauty. We’ll follow dinner with desserts and drinks at the artists’ build spaces, so you can really see the process of creating such huge work.

Join us for an unforgettable night of art, storytelling, and community -all in support of your local 501(c)(3) nonprofit makerspace!

The Reno Generator
$75-$1,500
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Reno Generator
info@therenogenerator.com
therenogenerator.com
The Reno Generator
2450 Oddie Blvd, suite 110
Sparks, Nevada 89431
info@therenogenerator.com
therenogenerator.com