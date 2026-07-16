Press Play: Community Music Day
Press Play: Community Music Day
This is a one-day event filled with camaraderie, music, education, and fun! Participants will start their day running through the music in the large group, break off into smaller sectionals to workshop with their sections, and then come back together for a "dress rehearsal" of sorts before we open the doors for a free public concert! Schedule will vary based on the ensemble(s) you plan to participate in, but that is the basic idea.
Boys & Girls Club of the Truckee Meadows
$25
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Reno Video Game Symphony
rvgsymphony@gmail.com
Boys & Girls Club of the Truckee Meadows
2680 E. 9th St.Reno, Nevada 89512
7753221538
office@artown.org