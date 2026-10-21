PSCNN Third Annual Care Partner Workshop

Join the Parkinson Support Center of Northern Nevada for our 3rd Annual Care Partner Workshop on Wednesday, November 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the National Automobile Museum in Reno. This interactive workshop, Grounded Through the Journey: Mindfulness & Resilience for the Parkinson’s Community, will provide practical tools for managing stress, preventing caregiver burnout, and building resilience for individuals living with Parkinson’s and their care partners. Registration is $20 for in-person attendance (lunch included) or $10 to attend virtually via Zoom. Registration also includes two follow-up virtual mindfulness and Q&A sessions.