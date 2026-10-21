PSCNN Third Annual Care Partner Workshop
PSCNN Third Annual Care Partner Workshop
Join the Parkinson Support Center of Northern Nevada for our 3rd Annual Care Partner Workshop on Wednesday, November 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the National Automobile Museum in Reno. This interactive workshop, Grounded Through the Journey: Mindfulness & Resilience for the Parkinson’s Community, will provide practical tools for managing stress, preventing caregiver burnout, and building resilience for individuals living with Parkinson’s and their care partners. Registration is $20 for in-person attendance (lunch included) or $10 to attend virtually via Zoom. Registration also includes two follow-up virtual mindfulness and Q&A sessions.
National Automobile Museum
$10- $20
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Parkinson Support Center of Northern Nevada
775-525-0205
admin@pscnn.org
Artist Group Info
anne@pscnn.org