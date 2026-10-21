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KUNR is proud to announce an anonymous $5,000 matching grant for our Intern Program! 🌟
Our fall fund drive is happening now, and donations made to KUNR on Oct. 21 and 22 will go twice as far in supporting our collegiate reporting interns from the Reynolds School of Journalism.
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PSCNN Third Annual Care Partner Workshop

PSCNN Third Annual Care Partner Workshop

Join the Parkinson Support Center of Northern Nevada for our 3rd Annual Care Partner Workshop on Wednesday, November 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the National Automobile Museum in Reno. This interactive workshop, Grounded Through the Journey: Mindfulness & Resilience for the Parkinson’s Community, will provide practical tools for managing stress, preventing caregiver burnout, and building resilience for individuals living with Parkinson’s and their care partners. Registration is $20 for in-person attendance (lunch included) or $10 to attend virtually via Zoom. Registration also includes two follow-up virtual mindfulness and Q&A sessions.

National Automobile Museum
$10- $20
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Parkinson Support Center of Northern Nevada
775-525-0205
admin@pscnn.org
www.pscnn.org

Artist Group Info

anne@pscnn.org
National Automobile Museum
1 Museum Dr.
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-333-9300
http://automuseum.org