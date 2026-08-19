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Queer Culture Club: Virginia Woolf, Gender, and Modern Art at the Turn of the 20th Century

Queer Culture Club is a limited series that explores the impact of queer expression and representation in literature, film, art, and music.

Saturday, September 12: Join us for a film screening of The Hours, directed by Stephen Daldry and adapted from Michael Cunningham's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The movie earned Nicole Kidman a Best Actress Academy Award for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf. This film explores themes of depression and suicide.

Saturday, October 10: We will host a moderated book chat on Orlando: A Biography by Virginia Woolf. Please read the novel before attending to participate in the conversation.

Saturday, November 14: To wrap up the series there will be a crowdsourced, collaborative discussion of Virginia Woolf, the Bloomsbury Group, and modern art at the turn of the 20th Century.