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Queer Culture Club

Queer Culture Club

washoelibrary.org/queercultureclub


Queer Culture Club: Virginia Woolf, Gender, and Modern Art at the Turn of the 20th Century

Queer Culture Club is a limited series that explores the impact of queer expression and representation in literature, film, art, and music.

Saturday, September 12: Join us for a film screening of The Hours, directed by Stephen Daldry and adapted from Michael Cunningham's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The movie earned Nicole Kidman a Best Actress Academy Award for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf. This film explores themes of depression and suicide.

Saturday, October 10: We will host a moderated book chat on Orlando: A Biography by Virginia Woolf. Please read the novel before attending to participate in the conversation.

Saturday, November 14: To wrap up the series there will be a crowdsourced, collaborative discussion of Virginia Woolf, the Bloomsbury Group, and modern art at the turn of the 20th Century.

Sparks Library
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Nov 14, 2026.

Event Supported By

Washoe County Library System
775.327.8300
BCOOVER@WASHOECOUNTY.GOV
washoecountylibrary.org/queerculture

Artist Group Info

BCOOVER@WASHOECOUNTY.GOV
Sparks Library
1125 12th Street
Sparks, Nevada 89431