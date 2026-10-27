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R&B Bingo with Mo Ayala at Reno Public Market

R&B Bingo with Mo Ayala at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Nov 04, 2026, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event
The ultimate midweek vibe! Join us Wednesday's from 6-9pm at the Reno Public Market for a night where BINGO meets the classic sounds of 90’s & Classic RnB music. In the Mixx 6-7pm, BINGO 7-9pm! Feel the nostalgia as you play for dope prizes while vibing to your favorite throwback hits! Everybody’s welcome, 2 Full Bars, shopping + yummy eats & treats from over 13 delicious local food vendors.

“Bingo With Mo” Hosted by Mo Ayala.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/r-b-bingo-with-mo-ayala-14

Reno Public Market
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb Ln
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com
renopublicmarket.com