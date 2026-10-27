The second Saturday of every month, we partner with The Reading Gal for Reading with Rescues!

This event is a wonderful opportunity for our community to engage with our pets while sharpening their reading skills in front of a non-judgmental audience!

Participants in this event will get a full tour of the Adoption Center and have the kennels all to themselves for an hour-long reading session with our dogs. All ages are welcome!

Registration for this event is required and opens the week of; spots are limited!