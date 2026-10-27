Reading with Rescues
Reading with Rescues
The second Saturday of every month, we partner with The Reading Gal for Reading with Rescues!
This event is a wonderful opportunity for our community to engage with our pets while sharpening their reading skills in front of a non-judgmental audience!
Participants in this event will get a full tour of the Adoption Center and have the kennels all to themselves for an hour-long reading session with our dogs. All ages are welcome!
Registration for this event is required and opens the week of; spots are limited!
SPCA of Northern Nevada Adoption Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
SPCA of Northern Nevada
775-324-7773
sydneyd@spcanevada.org
SPCA of Northern Nevada Adoption Center
4950 Spectrum Blvd.Reno, Nevada 89512
7753247773
info@spcanevada.org