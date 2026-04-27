Reno 24-Hour Portraits of Hope Paint-a-Thon!

Portraits of Hope is hosting a 24-hour Paint-A-Thon at Reno Public Market — 10am May 2nd to 10am May 3rd — and it's open to adults and anyone ages 8 and up. Sessions are 2 hours and completely free. All skill levels welcome. Templates and step-by-step guidance are provided, so anyone can create something beautiful.

Every panel painted becomes part of America Shines on The National Mall, a national initiative honoring the U.S. 250th anniversary, with a 4-week exhibition at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool later this year.

20,000 participants across all 50 states. Your artwork. On the National Mall.

A huge thank you to Reno Public Market for hosting this incredible event!