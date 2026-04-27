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Reno 24-Hour Portraits of Hope Paint-a-Thon!

Reno 24-Hour Portraits of Hope Paint-a-Thon!

Portraits of Hope is hosting a 24-hour Paint-A-Thon at Reno Public Market — 10am May 2nd to 10am May 3rd — and it's open to adults and anyone ages 8 and up. Sessions are 2 hours and completely free. All skill levels welcome. Templates and step-by-step guidance are provided, so anyone can create something beautiful.
Every panel painted becomes part of America Shines on The National Mall, a national initiative honoring the U.S. 250th anniversary, with a 4-week exhibition at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool later this year. 
20,000 participants across all 50 states. Your artwork. On the National Mall.
A huge thank you to Reno Public Market for hosting this incredible event!

Reno Public Market
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM, every day through May 03, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Portraits of Hope
7755386122
jaime@lvlupdevelopment.net
http://gotoevent.co/e/6z1/b5eud/tix
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb Ln
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com
renopublicmarket.com