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Reno Gem & Mineral Society Fall Artisan Festival November 6, 7 & 8, at the Reno Town Mall

Reno Gem & Mineral Society Fall Artisan Festival November 6, 7 & 8, at the Reno Town Mall

Just in time for holiday shopping! The Reno Gem & Mineral Society is hosting its 2026 Fall Artisan Festival, November 6, 7 & 8, at the Reno Town Mall! Over thirty Society members and local vendors offer a wide variety of their unique, beautiful, handcrafted items. There’s jewelry created from stones found throughout our State, art glass, local photography, wood crafting, home décor, crystals, stones, and more! Every item tells a story — whether it was discovered in the Nevada landscape or transformed into art by skilled silversmiths and lapidary artists. It’s a great family outing - kids of all ages can learn about rocks and minerals, and have a chance to spin the Wheel of Fortune for cool prizes! Join us for a fun weekend, support local artisans, and find the perfect gift!

Reno Town Mall
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.

Event Supported By

Reno Gem & Mineral Society
publicity@renogms.org
https://renogms.org/

Artist Group Info

publicrelationsdirector@renogemandmineralsociety.org
Reno Town Mall
4001 South Virginia St
Reno, Nevada 89502
publicity@renogms.org
https://renogms.org/artisan-craft-fair/