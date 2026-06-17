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Reno LaborFest

Reno LaborFest

This Labor Day, Reno LaborFest is honoring the heart of our economy — the working people — with a full day of live music, food trucks, a show & shine, beer garden, and a kids' play area the whole family will love!

Those looking for career changes will be able to connect with employers offering high-paying jobs with great benefits while also exploring live and virtual demonstrations from our region’s union apprenticeship programs.

For anyone concerned about the impact of artificial intelligence on the workforce, skilled trades continue to offer strong career opportunities that require hands-on expertise, problem-solving, craftsmanship, and work in the physical world, skills that cannot be easily automated. Apprenticeships provide a pathway to earn while you learn, build in-demand skills, and enter careers that are expected to remain essential for decades to come.

Idlewild Park
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10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Mon, 7 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Northern Nevada Central Labor Council
775-331-5570
wendy@bctnn.org
www.renolaborfest.com
Idlewild Park
2055 Idlewild Drive
Reno, Nevada 89509