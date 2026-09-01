Requiem: We Remember Concert

Historic Firebird Stradivarius to Be Heard in Tahoe Philharmonic’s Requiem: We Remember Concerts.

More than a concert, Requiem: We Remember is an opportunity to gather as a community and remember.

While this year marks the 25th anniversary of September 11, this tribute reaches beyond any single day or event. Through this music, we honor all lives lost to tragedy, conflict, violence, disaster, and sacrifice—and those who have stepped forward with courage, compassion, and service in the face of unimaginable circumstances.

We invite you to bring your own memories, your own stories, and the people you hold in your heart.

We remember those we have lost. We honor those who served. And through music, we come together in hope.

The evening begins with the exhilarating William Tell Overture by Rossini and continues with the full Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra & Chorus under the direction of Maestro James Rawie.

At the heart of the evening is Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem, a work known not for darkness or fear, but for its extraordinary beauty, serenity, and message of peace and hope.

Then, experience something truly rare.

Internationally acclaimed violinist Jennifer Choi takes center stage to perform Sibelius’s breathtaking Violin Concerto in D minor on the historic Firebird Stradivarius, bringing one of the world’s legendary instruments to audiences right here in Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe.

PROGRAM

Jennifer Choi, violin • The Firebird Stradivarius

Rossini • William Tell Overture

Fauré • Requiem in D minor

Sibelius • Violin Concerto in D minor

❤️ FIRST RESPONDERS ATTEND FREE

As a gesture of gratitude, first responders are invited to attend free of charge in any section. Simply select the first responder option when purchasing your ticket.

Join us for an evening of remarkable music, remembrance, and hope.

We remember. We honor. We will never forget.

OTHER CONCERT DATES

September 9 • 7:00 PM

St. Francis of Assis Catholic Church Lake Tahoe

September 11 • 7:00 PM

Universal Unitarian Fellowship Norther Nevada

September 13 • 7:00 PM

St. Teresa Catholic Church