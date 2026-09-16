SEASON TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW AS BRÜKA THEATRE ANNOUNCES ITS 34TH SEASON: "SPIRIT" (2026/2027)

Brüka Theatre launches its 34th season in downtown Reno with a powerful lineup of productions centered around this year's defining theme, "SPIRIT." Driven by resilience, passion, and intellectual courage, the 2026/2027 season captures Brüka’s raw, authentic, and cutting-edge performance style. Alongside the mainstage productions, Brüka's vibrant Studio 44 space, located next door at 44 W. First Street fosters community spirit by hosting workshops, special events, housing our theatrical bookstore, and serving as a conversational box office hub.

2026/2027 BRÜKA SEASON LINEUP

The Half Life Of Marie Curie

Written by Lauren Gunderson | Directed by Stacey Spain

Run Dates: October 9 – October 30, 2026

Step into a fierce, electrifying celebration of female resilience, scientific brilliance, and unbreakable camaraderie. In 1911, as double Nobel laureate Marie Curie faces intense public scandal, she finds radical sanctuary in the seaside home of British engineer Hertha Ayrton.

This breathtaking production blends magical realism, movement, and evocative design to ignite the stage with passion, intellect, and courage. A special Tuesday “Women In Science” night celebrates local women scientists.

Buttcracker - The Journey To Uranus

Directed by Mary Bennett | Choreography by Alexander Biber & Ensemble

Run Dates: December 4 – December 20, 2026

Reno’s favorite outrageous holiday tradition blasts off into uncharted territory! Prepare for a high-octane, hilarious parody packed with irreverent humor, spectacular dance numbers, and pure theatrical joy. Whether you're a longtime fan or a first-time voyager, this holiday spectacle promises an unforgettable night of laughter and cheer.

BIGGEST Little Theatre & New Works Festival 2027

Dates: January 20 – January 24, 2027

Experience the beating heart of local theater at this action-packed five-day festival! Dive into groundbreaking original short plays and vibrant staged readings from the region’s most talented performing artists. Discover innovative new voices as they bring their stories to life at Brüka.

Theatre For Children: 'Lil Red - In The Hood

Dates: February 12 & 13, 2027

Get ready for a whimsical, high-energy twist on a classic fairytale! This imaginative, fun-filled production blends laughter, catchy moments, and empowering social-emotional lessons. Designed to delight audiences of all ages, 'Lil Red delivers a lively, heartwarming adventure that families and kids won't want to miss.

The Heat Death Of The Universe

Written by Michael Frazel | Directed by James Mardock

Run Dates: March 5 – March 20, 2027

Brüka is thrilled to present the world premiere of a bold, mind-bending original play! Balancing sharp wit with cosmic ambition, this riveting dynamic production explores human connection, chaos, and the spark of existence in an ever-expanding universe. Prepare for a thought-provoking theatrical ride that will leave you talking long after the final scene.

Orphans

Written by Lyle Kessler | Directed by Dave Richards

Run Dates: April 23 – May 15, 2027

Brace yourself for a fiery, emotionally charged masterpiece that strikes straight at the heart. When two isolated, neglected brothers kidnap a mysterious, wealthy stranger, an unexpected dynamic emerges that fundamentally alters all three of their lives. Raw, intense, and deeply moving, Lyle Kessler’s acclaimed drama explores survival, redemption, and the unbreakable human spirit.

Sweet Charity

Book by Neil Simon | Music by Cy Coleman | Lyrics by Dorothy Fields

Directed by Mary Bennett | Choreography by Alexander Biber

Run Dates: June 18 – July 10, 2027 (Potential Extension through July 18)

Close out the season with a high-energy, dazzling Broadway classic! Featuring sensational choreography, hilarious storytelling, and iconic musical hits, this high-spirited production follows the endlessly optimistic Charity Hope Valentine as she searches for love in 1960’s New York City. Bursting with charm, humor, and showstopping numbers, it's the ultimate grand finale for Season 34!

TICKET & VENUE INFORMATION

Venue: Brüka Theatre, 99 N. Virginia Street, Reno, NV

Studio 44: 44 W. First Street, Reno, NV (Next door to Brüka)

Showtimes: Evening shows begin at 7:30 PM; Sunday Matinees begin at 2:00 PM.

Reservations: Tickets available online at Simpletix, at www.bruka.org, by phone at (775) 323-3221, or in person at Studio 44.

ABOUT BRÜKA THEATRE Spirit is the theme as Brüka Theatre celebrates its 34th season of live theatre in the heart of downtown Reno. Since its founding in 1992, Brüka has been recognized as an artistic leader for its innovative, raw, and authentic style, featuring exceptionally talented artists and an acclaimed Theatre for Children touring series. At its core, Brüka is committed to re-investigating classic plays and developing new works within its Artistic Collective—a group with members who have won numerous state and local awards, including TEN local best actor honors. Brüka, a non-equity, small, not-for-profit constituent of the national TCG, was named “Best Theatre Company” by Reno News and Review for twenty-one years. Join our community and sign up for our newsletter at www.bruka.org.