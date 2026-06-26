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Settle & Soften: A Restorative Sound Bath Experience

Settle & Soften: A Restorative Sound Bath Experience

Some weeks leave you running on empty. Settle & Soften is an hour set aside just for you: a gentle, therapeutic sound bath designed to help your body unwind, your thoughts quiet, and your nervous system finally exhale.

The soothing tones of crystal singing bowls and other sound healing instruments wash over you, easing tension and guiding you into a state of deep relaxation. Breathing deepens, the mental noise fades, and something in you finally stills. There's nothing to do, nothing to prepare, and nothing to understand. You just lie back, relax, and receive. By the end of the hour, you'll feel softer, steadier, and a little more like yourself.

All experience levels welcome. No prior knowledge of sound healing necessary. Props are provided. Wear whatever feels comfortable.

The Yoga Center
$33
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Soulful Fox
602-845-9079
melanie@soulfulfox.com
soulfulfox.com
The Yoga Center
720 Tahoe St, Suite C
Reno, Nevada 89509
theyogacenterreno.com