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Shoot 2 Thrill: ACDC Tribute Band at Reno Public Market!

Shoot 2 Thrill: ACDC Tribute Band at Reno Public Market!

Time & Location
Aug 29, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event
Get ready to rock with Shoot 2 Thrill, the ultimate AC/DC tribute band! We’re bringing the thunder with high-voltage performances that capture the raw energy and power of the legendary rock icons. From “Back in Black” to “Highway to Hell,” we deliver a dynamite show that will have you shaking all night long. With authentic sound, electrifying stage presence, and a passion for rock ‘n’ roll, Shoot 2 Thrill is ready to take you on a ride through rock history! -- Shoot 2 Thrill channels the high-octane performances and timeless hits of one of rock music’s most legendary bands. From “Highway to Hell” and “Back in Black”, the band pays meticulous attention to detail to recreate the iconic sound and spirit of AC/DC.

Whether you’re a long-time AC/DC fan or just love classic rock, Shoot 2 Thrill guarantees a show that will leave audiences "Thunderstruck". Don’t miss your chance to experience the ultimate AC/DC tribute band. Shoot 2 Thrill is ready to bring the thunder—let there be rock!

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/shoot-2-thrill-acdc-tribute-band-at-rpm

Reno Public Market
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb Ln
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com
renopublicmarket.com